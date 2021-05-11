Wedding vendors busy with rescheduled, new events

Wedding bells are ringing again. The season is already underway in northeast PA, and vendors say they are busy.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — 2020 was not a good year for those in the business of putting together wedding celebrations.

“We moved about 35 weddings last year, and we do about 40 to 50 or so a year, and so we lost 2/3 of our business last year, it got plunked down to 2021, so we’re excited to see everyone again," said Steve Husted of Knot Just Any Day of Wilkes-Barre.

But 2021 is busy!

Florists to photographers, musicians, planners, and more said they are booking up.

Many from last year rescheduled to this year, and some recently engaged couples are calling too.

“I was surprised by the number of new weddings we have that are, you know, people that weren’t booked with us last year that contacted us by November until even a couple weeks ago," said Eric Winters of Farrington Place, Williamsport.

Vendors said they are grateful to be back to work, helping put together those special days, but they said the health crisis has made their jobs more complicated.

“There were a lot of waivers to sign; you have to pay a due to somebody who never asked for money before to use their space. A whole bunch of hoops to jump through, but for the most part, everyone is excited to rip off the band-aid, be super safe and just get on with their lives!” said Husted.