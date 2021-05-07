Florists are busy, and about to get busier

A&M Floral Express in Wilkes-Barre says the business extra business this Mother's Day is very, very welcome.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Anna Wadas at A&M Floral Express has been very busy, between designing centerpieces and waiting on customers picking up Mother's Day arrangements.

"Mother's Day is very busy for us because even though the restaurants are only open 50 percent still, so a lot of people aren't taking their families out still because the elderly people were still afraid to go out, so we've been doing a lot of deliveries, I'm grateful for the business," said Wadas.

Because this year has been tough on businesses like hers.

"Last year was bad," she said. "We are a large wedding florist and an events shop, so in the last year, it's been traumatic because of loss of business. We've lost more than half of our business. Well, now, seasons finally opening in the end of May, so wedding seasons back on for a lot of brides, which is good."

The florist here tells Newswatch 16 it's been a very busy week, and they expect that rush to continue well into the beginning of summer.

"Graduations are now happening, proms are happening, so because of all of that, it's working in our favor. They're going to squeeze it all in before graduation day, so in the next month, basically, it's going to be a little crazy for us, but we'll take the business because of the situation," added Wadas.

And it's even bringing joy to Anna close to home.

"My grandson is graduating this year from Coughlin High School, and he called me to tell me we have a date for graduation, we have a prom. So, I'm happy to see that the kids are excited for this year," she said.