Weather leads to closed roads

The wet weather over the weekend has knocked down trees and power lines, blocking some roads in the area.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Heavy rain in northeastern and central Pennsylvania has led to runoff on roadways, localized flooding, and downed trees and utility lines.

PennDOT lists some roads in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder Counties affected by the weather.

Current conditions are available at 511PA through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 511, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

