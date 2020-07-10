Wayne County voters can use new dropbox to return mail-in ballots

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in Wayne County have another option to return mail-in and absentee ballots.
They can drop completed ballots in a secure ballot box inside the Wayne County Courthouse.
It is right next to the security station and is surrounded by security cameras to prevent fraud.
"We've had it here for a few days and we had over 9,000 requests for mail-in ballots for our community, which is a lot, and they're already being returned to us," said Commissioner Jocelyn Kramer (D).
You can place ballots in the ballot box Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.
Mail-in ballots should be postmarked or dropped off at the Wayne County Courthouse by 8 PM on Election Day, November 3.