A band of snow moved through the area early Thursday morning, causing several school districts to delay the start of classes.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16 was out early Thursday morning in Wayne to check out the weather conditions there.

Just after 8 a.m., Route 435, along with side streets in the Gouldsboro area, were snow-covered and slippery.

Vehicles were taking it easy along Route 380 in this part of the Poconos.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthing was in Monroe County Thursday morning to check out the winter weather conditions.