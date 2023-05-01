Rain floods campground in Wayne County

The aftermath of this weekend's heavy rainfall is being felt by one campsite that now sees much of its shorelines and community spaces underwater.

WAYMART, Pa. — A weekend of rain has left benches, kayaks, and the campsite playground submerged at Keen Lake in Wayne County.

"So we started getting rain probably around Friday night, and then it kind of stopped, but then Saturday it continued all day into Sunday pretty much all day, and then finally stop today. We've had a few rain showers, and we did get a lot of flooding," said Janell Gibbs, Assistant Office Director of Keen Lake.

Assistant Office Director Janell Gibbs says much of their weekend was spent checking on cabins and finding boats that drifted away, "If you go down the campground more, we have where our seasonals stay and all of that, a lot of our docs are flooded. Some of the boats did get loose and were running down into the waterfall area as well."

Just as campers started returning to the popular vacation spot, Gibbs says they were pushed out.

Due to weather, that has become quite common around the campground in late April and early May.

"This time of year right now is what usually gets hit pretty hard with the rain and tornadoes as well. We have to watch out for this time of the season," explained Gibbs.

Much of the shoreline at Keen Lake is underwater, and with more rain coming this week, workers say they are concerned about the upcoming holiday weekends.

"We are just hoping that the water is going to go down, and we are going to do our best to try, hoping the water goes down. If anything, we might have to move something off our shore area to get it so that it's not in the water sitting there, but we're hoping to still do all of the boat rentals and everything like that we have to offer," said Gibbs.

Gibbs says they are fully booked for Memorial Day weekend and some clear skies would get them back on track.