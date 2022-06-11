Police: Car struck home in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Troopers say a car veered off of Church Street in Honesdale just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.
The car smashed into two parked cars and a parking meter before ultimately smashing into a law office as well as damaging the historic Dick Smith house.
"We were watching the Phillies, heard the crash, bang, boom, looked outside, and noticed there was a car in the driveway, and then we say the column fall," said Joe Mele, Honesdale.
Troopers believe the driver, Michael Newfield, and a passenger took off following the wreck.
Officers are searching for him in Wayne County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.