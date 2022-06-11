Police: Car struck home in Honesdale

State police in Wayne County are searching for the driver who hit a home and took off Saturday night.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Troopers say a car veered off of Church Street in Honesdale just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The car smashed into two parked cars and a parking meter before ultimately smashing into a law office as well as damaging the historic Dick Smith house.

"We were watching the Phillies, heard the crash, bang, boom, looked outside, and noticed there was a car in the driveway, and then we say the column fall," said Joe Mele, Honesdale.

Troopers believe the driver, Michael Newfield, and a passenger took off following the wreck.

Officers are searching for him in Wayne County.