HONESDALE, Pa. — Police in Wayne County have charged a man with having child porn.

Darrell Stringer was arraigned at the Wayne County Courthouse.

State Police say they got a tip that he had child porn and arrested him at his home on 4th Street in Honesdale Thursday morning.

Officers say they have found multiple images of child porn and investigators are still searching for more.