LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police say he uploaded child pornography in Luzerne County.

Investigators say they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Robert Salzer-Erb uploaded inappropriate photos and videos of children.

Through further investigation, police found more than 215 videos and photos of child porn on devices he owns.