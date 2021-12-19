x
Wayne County

Hawley Public Library struck by vandals again

HAWLEY, Pa. — For the second time in a matter of days, a library in Wayne County has been vandalized.

Officials say three alleged vandals destroyed the doorbell and ruined books in a little free library outside of the Hawley Public Library on Friday night.

Workers tell Newswatch 16 the library was vandalized a second time on Saturday evening.

This time, the suspects knocked over a sculpture in the front yard and stuffed a sign down the library's book drop.

Officials with the library say they reported the vandalism to the state police in Wayne County.

