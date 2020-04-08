Disaster emergency declared in Honesdale

Tuesday's heavy rains caused so much flooding and damage, the mayor has declared a state of disaster emergency.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Police officers were stationed at the intersections along Fourth Street in Honesdale.

It had to be closed due to flooding after a heavy amount of rain came through the borough in a short amount of time.

And Fourth Street was just one of many streets that were closed off because of flooding.

On Vine Street, water tore up part of the road lining a furniture store.

Rubble from Vine Street was dumped out onto Commercial Street; the mess had to be picked up by road crews.

All of the stormwater damage prompted Honesdale's mayor to declare an emergency disaster.

Pictures sent to Newswatch 16 by a viewer show the roads in the Sunrise Terrace Mobile Home Park washed out.

Much of the water was gone when our crew got there, but there was still some streaming downhill.

While the borough is in a state of emergency, the borough's emergency management coordinator is in charge of assessing the damage.

"We're looking at a lot of stormwater damage caused by an abnormal amount of rain falling at a very short period of time, causing washouts, as you can see the one behind you here and then those that are up at the top where part of the street is gone," said Stan Pratt.

The mayor says for residents who have lost power, the Wayne County YMCA is offering showers until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

However, you need to call ahead to make an appointment, bring your own shower supplies, and wear a mask when you go in.