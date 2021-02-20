Clothing drive held in Wayne County

Folks could grab any winter essentials they needed to get through the rest of the season.

Families in need had a chance to pick up some free clothing on Saturday in Wayne County.

Cornerstone Bible Church in Browndale hosted "The Great Exchange", a free shopping experience for anyone in the community.

"People are in need at this time especially. It's always great too when you're trying to take care of a family or even a person on their own if they're out of work, everybody can always use a deal or a break on clothing," said coordinator Shannon Madden.