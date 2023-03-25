Schmagel the Cat visits Union County

More than a hundred people came to meet Schmagel and watch the movie he starred in at the Campus Theater.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was a red carpet welcome for a movie star in Union county.

We first told you about Schmagel the Cat back in February.

Schmagel starred in the movie "A Man Called Otto" along with actor Tom Hanks.

More than a hundred people came to meet Schmagel and watch the movie he starred in at the Campus Theater.

Two animal rescues, 4 Paws Sake PA and Sun Pets brought some other kitties up for adoption.

Schmagel has been in several tv shows, and he plans to continue being in show business.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.