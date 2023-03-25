Meet a very happy calf in Australia

The calf has unique black and white markings that appear as a smiley face.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LARDNER, VIC — They say happy cows come from California, but this one is Australian.

A calf with unique black and white markings that appear as a smiley face has become very popular in the Land Downunder.

The bull calf's breeders nicknamed him "Happy" when they discovered his smiley face markings on his side last week.

The couple decided to sell the one-month-old calf to Farm World, an agricultural and farming event.

Happy will now act as a mascot for Farm World and live in the park where the event is held.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.