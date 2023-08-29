Man charged in connection with Corey Edkin case

Henry Bush has been charged with obstruction in connection with the 1986 disappearance of Corey Edkin.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged after allegedly lying to police in the case of a boy who went missing from Union County nearly 40 years ago.

Two-year-old Corey Edkin went missing from his home in Union County in October of 1986.

Back in 2020, police interviewed Henry Bush about the little boy's disappearance.

Now, after a grand jury recommended Bush be charged after allegedly admitting he lied to investigators, he faces obstruction charges.

Edkin has never been found.