Celebrating Women's History Month with a mother-daughter dairy farm

The team has about 80 cows to milk and take care of.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — “It doesn't take them long. We just slid these bottles in here,” said Sue.



Sue and Jennifer Mapes are hard at work at Mapes Farm Fresh in Mifflinburg.



On this Women’s History Month – the Mapes hope more women can see themselves succeed in a career in agriculture.

“It’s really a growing, growing group of women coming on, the younger generation,” said Sue.

Over the past decade, Sue Mapes says she has seen more women drawn to agriculture, including her own daughter!

“It's rewarding, and it's challenging all at the same time. There's more and more women coming into the AG industry than a lot of people realize,” said Jennifer.

But it hasn’t always been easy for this mother-daughter duo.

Over the past few decades, the price of doing business as dairy farmers has gone up, but the cost of milk has not.

“Feed and fuel and all the different types of things - the costs are so much higher than they were even 20 years ago or 15 years ago. Everything has just skyrocketed,” said Sue.

The Mapes have gotten creative to save money and to save their fourth-generation farm.



“Being really tight with certain things and trying to think outside the box. I know grazing the cattle in the summertime really helps a lot because we don't have to feed as much because they are able to go out and graze,” said Jennifer.