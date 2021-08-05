Bucknell University mandates masks

Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, a number of colleges and universities are now requiring masks on campus again.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Officials at Bucknell University announced updated masking requirements on Thursday. A spokesperson for Bucknell says it is in response to the recent significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Union County.

Ruben Anderson is a student at Bucknell University in Lewisburg and he moved back to campus on Thursday. He had just found out the university reinstated its masking policy.

"We weren't really expecting to wear masks. We thought it was all done."

Officials at Bucknell University recently announced face coverings are required once again on campus, regardless of vaccination status. This is in response to what the university calls a recent significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Union County.

"It's obviously disappointing that we're hearing it's going to have to go back this fall, but at the end of the day, as long as it's keeping people safe," said senior Thomas Matsumara.

"I get it, it's a public health issue, I understand that. It's a little annoying. I don't like masks. Most people don't, but I've done it for about a year and a half at school, so I'm used to it," said freshman Tris Lehner.

Masks are not required outdoors or in private spaces such as individual offices.

Bucknell is also requiring all students to be vaccinated before returning to campus.

"I think that's a little confusing for people and I think it sends a weird message: Get the vaccine but you also have to wear a mask. Well, do you think they work?" Lehner said.

Even so, students we spoke with say they will do what is asked of them.

"If wearing them this semester means we can get back to normal by the time spring comes around, I'm fine with that," Matsumara added.