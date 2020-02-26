Attic tag sale in Lewisburg raises money for museum

People packed the Packwood House in search of hidden treasures.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A nonprofit in Union County is holding what it calls an attic tag sale to raise money.

A constant stream of people went in and out of the Packwood House museum's tour center in Lewisburg. They weren't there to see exhibits. They were there to buy treasures.

This is the Packwood House Museum's annual attic tag sale. It's basically an indoor yard sale.

"We are getting a lot of donations. It's really incredible. It's really a lot of fun because you never know what's going to come in here," said the museum's Christine Sperling.

"People are always asking, 'When does the sale start?' even a couple of months after it ends," Jennifer Snyder added.

The Packwood House opened in 1976 on North Water Street in Lewisburg. Visitors can see art and other treasures owned by the family who once lived there.

"It's a real treasure trove of historical things from all over the world," Sperling said.

The museum is nonprofit, and this is its biggest fundraiser each year. All proceeds from the sale go right back into the museum. Volunteers hope to raise between $5,000 and $7,000.

"I think it's a great fundraiser for them. There's a lot of nice items. It's clean and a large variety of great little gifts and treasures," said Faye Shaffer of Milton.

Lana Straub enjoys the sale, especially since it's a fundraiser for the museum.

"I've been coming to this, probably forever," Straub said. "I love buying the little knick-knacky things that you can buy. I'm not telling you how many times I've been here, I'll leave it at that."