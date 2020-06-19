90-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital gets a hero's farewell from staff

"This really put a scare into a lot of us, you know,” said daughter Tina Langendoerfer. “I'm just so happy that she's back, good.”



Aulwyn's nurse Sue Solomon said a lot of her recovery was due to being a great patient.



"She did everything that we asked her to do. She would get out of bed every day, she would try to eat, even if her appetite wasn't that great that day, she would at least try,” said Solomon. “She had a lot of spunk in her.”



Hospital officials said Aulwyn is the 20th and last COVID-19 patient to be released from Evangelical.



Now, her family said after living through trials and tribulations in her nine decades, Aulwyn can list Covid-19 survivor as one of her victories.



"She's been through so much and she just amazes us. And of course, with the help, the supportive care that Evan gave her, we just can't be thankful enough," Morris said.