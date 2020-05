After 20 days in the hospital, a nurse diagnosed with COVID-19 is finally back home.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Another happy ending Friday night in Luzerne County.

A parade of cars passed the home of Roxann Rabginski in Pittston Towship.

She is a nurse who was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March.

Roxann spent more than 20 days in the hospital and 17 of those on a ventilator.