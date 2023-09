A tractor-trailer rolled on Route 706 Tuesday morning in Bridgewater Township near Heart Lake.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A rig wreck closed a section of road in Susquehanna County Tuesday morning.

A tractor-trailer rolled on Route 706 around 7:30 a.m. in Bridgewater Township near Heart Lake.

Crews are working to clean up some spilled fuel.

There is no word on injuries.

The road reopened before 10 a.m.

State route 706 in the area of Heart Lake is closed indefinitely please seek an alternate route! Posted by United Fire Company on Tuesday, September 19, 2023