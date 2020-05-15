Susquehanna and Wayne counties pleased the Governor moved them to yellow phase

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in both counties have remained low so they will join the other counties already in the yellow phase

Last week, this was the scene outside the Susquehanna County courthouse in Montrose.

Protesters were expressing their frustrations about their county not being part of the first waves of county's going to the yellow phase.

Today, it was good news that was delivered by Governor Wolf.

Susquehanna County would join eleven other counties moving to the yellow phase on May 22nd.

"People have the right to express themselves and that's great that they came out to express themselves. I think our voices were heard and I'm just so grateful that we're moving on today, said Susquehanna County Commissioner, Elizabeth Arnold.

Susquehanna County to date has 82 cases and 14 deaths.

With leveling off of cases, people were no longer frustrated but happy with the news.

"Last week, I really had high hopes up. All three of us did. Last Friday, when we didn't make it into that round, we were very disappointed. So today is a relief and we're very joyful today," continued Arnold.

Another county on the list was Wayne County.

They were just as excited as the folks in Susquehanna County because they weren't even sure they would be on the list.

"We thought we were right there in terms of the data and the approach so we were hopeful, we were very hopeful. However, we were still very relieved and happy when it was official," said Wayne County Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer.

It's a sign of relief for many businesses in the county that have fewer that ten employees.

"Not only for the businesses but for the employees to be able to go back to work. For the people who were waiting patiently to help support the local businesses who have held off on making purchases are now able to do it," said Wayne County Commissioner Joseph Adams.

Wayne County had many people who are from out of state that have vacation homes here; they say the majority of those people have been here from the beginning and are happy they can do business at places that rely on the income, especially for the upcoming holiday weekend.

"They've been here for awhile and our numbers were still good so we all agreed and advocated that going yellow was the best thing for our community both from a safety standpoint and for our economy," continued Cramer.

All counties that are moving to the yellow phase next week will have time to prepare the approved businesses for the next step so there isn't a jump in cases.