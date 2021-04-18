x
Susquehanna County

Supermarket in Forest City reopens after neighboring building fire

A fire damaged the neighboring old Kameen building on Friday.
FOREST CITY, Pa. — A supermarket in Susquehanna County is back open on Sunday after flames ripped through a neighboring building.

Flames poured out of the old Kameen building along Main Street in Forest City late Friday afternoon.

Everyone was able to make it out safely.

Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to Zazzera's Super Market.

The store was closed Friday night and Saturday but was able to reopen on Sunday.

A fire marshal is working on determining the cause of the blaze in Susquehanna County.