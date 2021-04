Flames broke out after 4 p.m. on Friday.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Crews in Susquehanna County are battling a building fire.

Flames broke out at the multi-story building along Main Street in Forest City just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to a viewer, the building's first floor has been vacant for about two years. Tenants moved into the second floor last year.

There is no word yet on if anyone is injured or what caused the fire.