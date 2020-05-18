Susquehanna County ready to reopen on Friday

County commissioners want to help businesses closed for weeks reopen starting Friday.

MONTROSE, Pa. — On Friday, many businesses in downtown Montrose can finally reopen as Susquehanna County moves to the yellow phase.

County commissioners passed out flyers to those businesses to help them reopen safely.

"We need to really stress to everybody to stay safe. Don't let their guard down. Keep wearing their masks," said Susquehanna County Commissioner Elizabeth Arnold.

We caught up with Commissioner Arnold as she visited businesses in Montrose to pass out these flyers.

Arnold and her fellow commissioners plan to spend the week visiting area businesses throughout the county.

Montrose Feed & Supply has been doing curbside pickup during the stay-at-home orders, but moving to the yellow phase allows them to have some customers inside the store.

"Obviously, with a store like this, you want the personal connection and not just hearing somebody's voice on the phone and then throw stuff in their trunk when they get here. We like the personal connection," said Karen Parrish at Montrose Feed & Supply.

The commissioners wanted to make it easier for businesses to know proper protocols for the yellow phase and business owners we spoke with were happy to have some guidance.

"It gives everybody the same playing field and the same information they can go from. That way, when we say we're operating in accordance with this document, people can look at it and say, 'OK, this is what they're doing, this is what they have to do, and this is what I can expect.' I think it's good that everybody has the same information to go through," said Brad Adleman at The Madhouse Café.

Businesses can these flyers in their windows for customers to see.

The county wants to have a united front going forward to eventually be able to move to the green phase.

"Keep doing what you have to do so we don't have a spike in numbers and set our county backwards. We don't want to go backwards. We want to keep going forward," said Arnold.

Some businesses may choose to continue operating as they have been with curbside pickup, but the yellow phase does allow customers to be inside stores.