Montrose High School rallies around teacher battling ALS

A math teacher in Susquehanna County was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease in August and the school district is working to support him.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Montrose Area High School math teacher Todd Legg has become an inspiration within the walls of the high school in Susquehanna County.

Legg says he noticed some physical changes and decided to go directly to a specialist. Legg lost his mother to ALS ten years ago and thought that was the first to check on his list of possibilities.

In August of last year, his hunch became his new reality. He, too, was battling the disease.

"Since I was diagnosed and I found the gene, my family started doing genetic testing. And so far, there's seven in the family that had the gene, and there's more yet to be tested," Legg said.

After speaking with his doctors, Legg wanted to continue doing what he loved— teaching his students. He knew that the progression of the disease would make some days more physically challenging than others.

Joan Burman is the learning center aide at the high school. She wanted to raise some awareness in the school to help people understand what Legg and his family were facing, so she has transformed the learning center into a room filled with butterflies and information about the disease.

"When I was looking it up, it's such a devastating disease, and I was worried that it would be not uplifting to him," Burman said.

Students are also getting involved by coloring butterflies and other projects. Legg says the support has helped get him through the bad days.

"This is way over the top. It's just incredible, so it's really meant a lot to me and now kids are starting to ask questions."

Students can also purchase a magnet for their locker to put near the lever to remind them how much muscle it takes to open it.

"I can't really write on the board all day long. My arms getting a little hard to lift all the way up, handwriting starting to go too. My hands started to go. But, you know, we're trying the best."