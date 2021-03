Three people in the home got out safely when the fire started Tuesday morning.

KINGSLEY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Susquehanna County Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in the place on Chestnut Hill Road in Brooklyn Township, near Kingsley.

Crews on the scene said three people in the home got out safely.

The electricity went out Monday night, so there was no power in the home at the time of the fire.