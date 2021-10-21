Fire prevention training held in Susquehanna County

Fire officials say with families spending more time indoors because of the pandemic, it's important to know what to do should an emergency strike.

Crews taught the kids how to make sure the smoke alarms in their homes are working, how to call 911 in case of an emergency, and where to go if a fire does break out.

"They get to see how the smoke comes down in the ceiling, hear the smoke alarm, we talked to them about what it does. They get to see firefighters in gear. Our hopes there is they aren't going to fear a firefighter if there is a fire, they are going to know what he is when he comes in," said Peter Mecca, Fire Chief of Hop Bottom Hose Company.