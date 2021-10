Wilkes-barre firefighters handed out batteries to folks to use in their smoke detectors at home Thursday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's National Fire Prevention Week in the U.S.

Three out of every five home fire deaths occurred in homes without working smoke alarms according to the fire company.

The event was held at the city's farmers market.