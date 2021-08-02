Super Bowl Sunday a busy time for a fire company and pizza restaurant

The Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company and Pizza L'Oven made sure football fans didn't go hungry during the big game.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A fire company in Lackawanna County cooked up pizza for the big game.

Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company hosted its 12th annual Pizza and Wing Sale.

Organizers say the community came out in full force to support local firefighters.

"It feels amazing, I know everyone is struggling through the pandemic with working and stuff. But the support that we've been getting on the volunteer side of things, we greatly appreciate it. Feeling the support from the community means the world to us," said Jason Crambo, Assistant Fire Chief.

The company dished up four different types of pizza as well as traditional and boneless wings in Lackawanna County.

Super Bowl Sunday is also a busy night for small businesses.

Staff at Pizza L'oven in Exeter say they've been taking pre-orders all week and sold out of food before they even opened today!

The restaurant along Wyoming Avenue served up all the classic game-day dishes and gave customers a 15-minute window to pick up their grub. Workers say this is the busiest they've been in more than four decades.

"In all of our 46 years of business, we have never had that happen where we sold out before we opened for the day for the super bowl. So this is definitely something that is unique for us this year," said Sarah Perhach of Pizza L'Oven.