Smaller Super Bowl gatherings help local fundraisers

Two fire companies in Lackawanna County have a friendly competition to see who can serve more people.

THROOP, Pa. — While the big rivalry is between the Chiefs of Buccaneers, in Throop the annual competition is, "where are you getting your Super Bowl meal?"

Throop Hose Company Number One's Chicken barbecue?

Or The Volunteer Hose Company of Throop's Wing Fest?

It's a light-hearted competition that supports both fire company's throughout the year.

"We started out 15 years ago with one fryer and a couple of people's home fryers. We've grown now that we have 10 fryers in the back," said Andy Hegedus of the Volunteer Hose Company of Throop. "We started cooking at five this morning and we'll process over two and a half-ton of chicken."

The Volunteer Hose Company celebrated its 10,000 order this year.

Organizers say the price of chicken went up this year but some sponsors stepped in to make wing fest a success.

"We're going to have a little Super Bowl party, just with my parents and us, and we always get wings from our local fire department, this is probably the fourth year we've been getting them," said Selena Melesky of Throop.

Many people picking up were keeping their Super Bowl celebrations small; organizers think that may have contributed to an increase in orders.

At Throop Hose Company Number One, firefighters say they almost doubled their orders from last year.

"With the COVID-19, we've had to do away with some of our fundraisers for the year so this makes a big difference. We're totally self-sustaining in our fire department, we don't get a stipend from the borough, everything we do is greatly needed," explained Jean Jarosh of Throop Hose Company Number One.

So, whichever team of firefighters folks picked in this competition, it's a win.

"The community's unbelievable, they're unbelievable, any affair that we have, they're here for us. They support us very well," added Dave Benson of Throop Hose Company Number One.