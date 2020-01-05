x
Stolen SUV smashes into porch in Scranton

The driver tried to run away after the wreck but was tackled by a bystander.
SCRANTON, Pa. — A stolen SUV crashed into the front porch of a home in Scranton on Friday.

Police say someone stole the SUV and after a short chase, the vehicle hit the porch on Walnut Street.

Witnesses say the driver ran off and was tackled by a friend of the owner.

Scranton police are investigating.