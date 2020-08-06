Call for change in Snyder County

The national outcry after the death of George Floyd at the hands of four police officers is intensifying.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A group of demonstrators calling for an end to police violence gathered Monday in Snyder County.

This protest began around noon at the intersection of Route 522 and Market Street in Selinsgrove.

Organizers say this protest is being held to bring awareness to police brutality against the black community.

People lined up in front of CVS, many of them dressed in black. Some held signs in honor of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Organizers stress that this is a peaceful protest and no violence will be tolerated.

Protesters are encouraged to maintain social distance.