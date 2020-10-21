Election offices busy two weeks before election

We are less than two weeks from Election Day and some of the busiest people right now are those who work in election offices.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — A window on the side of the Snyder County Courthouse may be the busiest window in Middleburg. On one side is the Snyder County Elections Office, and on the other side, people can drop off their mail-in ballots.

"Things are going very well but very, very busy," said Debbie Bilger, the director of elections in Snyder County.

Bilger says busy is an understatement in her office less than two weeks before the election.

"There are three of us full-time and one part-time. Everyone is working very long hours to make all of this happen," Bilger said.

There are more than 22,000 registered voters in Snyder County. Nearly 5,000 people have applied for mail-in ballots in Snyder County. The elections office believes that the number will increase in the next week.

"Every day, we are receiving trays full, and we are trying to process them as quickly as possible," Bilger said.

Bilger and her team will be calculating mail-in ballots starting the morning of November 3. They will use a high-speed letter opener.

"We will have a team of people who will be back folding the ballots to send them through a high-speed scanner. On Election Night after 8 p.m., those results will be uploaded to our Election Ware system," Bilger said.

Bilger says in-person polling places in all of Snyder County's 25 precincts will be open on Election Day.