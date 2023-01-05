UPDATE: Home collapses in Schuylkill County

Crews gathered around the remains of the house to clean up the damage.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A home collapsed unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

Crews gathered around the remains of the house along South Bower Street to clean up the damage.

The debris damaged a parked car in front of the property.

According to the Shenandoah borough manager, the home built in the early 1900s has been vacant for over a decade and was in poor condition.

No one was injured by the collapse in Schuylkill county.