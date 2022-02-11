Students observe Day of the Dead

Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Wednesday is a day dedicated to remembering friends and family members that have passed on and Spanish club students in Schuylkill County celebrated the day in a creative way.

Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls to honor the Mexican holiday of Day of the Dead.

In Mexico, it is believed that the souls of the dead return to visit their living family members on this day.

"I think it's very important to celebrate Dias de los Muertos because it's celebrating the dead and the living combined," said Melany Pena, student.

Students from Schuylkill Area said they appreciated the hands-on activity, while also learning about a new culture.