Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin went to Scranton to see just how things have changed.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline.

"In fact, I think after Covid, it has come back, and it has come back even larger than before. I think people are just willing to get out and see each other," said Shawn Beistline, Scranton.

Jeanine Queralt had her hands full taking her kids trick or treating. She says the tradition has changed a lot.

"There's a lot more activities now; there's trunk or treats and different things that kids can go to. When we were kids, it was strictly going door to door," said Jeanine Queralt, Scranton.

Even though people still go up to houses for trick-or-treating, there are other options for kids to satisfy their sweet tooth.

"I know when I was a child like it was easy, you could go with your friends knock on people's doors. Nowadays, people's lights don't even be on, a lot of people don't decorate," said Latoya Jones, organizer.

At the Keyser Valley Community Center, Latoya Jones and others put on a free Halloween party.

She says it's a new twist on the age-old tradition that gives parents a safe place for their kids to let loose.

"Without having to worry about whether their candy was messed with or if they're going to get hit by a car or anything like that, something for them to be inside and have some fun," said Jones.

Wendy Foley of Olyphant says with all the other events going like community Halloween parties, people don't have to worry about going door to door.

"This year, every weekend, there was something going on in the month of October, so there's something to do every weekend," said Wendy Foley, Olyphant.

Whether it's Halloween parties or going house-to-house trick-or-treating, the tradition looks like it will continue as long as candy is involved.