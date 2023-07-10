Schuylkill United Way prepares for Stuff the Bus

A group in Schuylkill County is already thinking about the first day of school. Calling on the community to help students in need get ready for next school year.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Katie Malone from Orwigsburg is traveling to businesses across Schuylkill County to drop off this.

While the empty box may not look like much now, Malone hopes it will be filled with donated school supplies by next month.

“The boxes that I deliver to Schuylkill County to different businesses, we have over 20 businesses for drop off locations for Stuff the Bus,” Katie Malone, Schuylkill United Way.

It's an annual school supply drive that ensures every student in Schuylkill County will walk into the first day of school with a full backpack of supplies.

“And we are concerned every year if we are going to get enough donations,”

Last year, Newswatch 16 was there as volunteers with the Schuylkill United Way packed more than 2,100 backpacks.

Since then, Malone has seen students throughout the county benefit from the drive in the classroom while working as a substitute teacher.

“These kiddos really truly don't have a lot at home that they can start the school year off with,” Malone added.

It doesn't just help the student sitting at a desk, but their parents too.

“Now, instead of budgeting money for food, utilities and rent and child care, this at least takes some of the burden off of them because they don't have to worry about it,” explained Becky Woods, Schuylkill United Way Marketing Director.

While the backpacks will be distributed in time for the first day of school, they're handed out throughout the entire school year to other groups.

“We also work with Child Development and Schuylkill Hope Center with victims of domestic violence, all of our 15 partner agencies, a lot of local organizations that help kids throughout the year,” Woods mentioned.

Saying their goal isn't just giving a backpack to students when they need it most but giving them “The feeling that they fit in with all the other kids in the school district, and that's a big thing. It boosts their confidence, it boosts their willingness to learn,” Malone explained.

The Schuylkill United Way will be collecting school supplies from now to the end of July.