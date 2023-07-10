Youth volunteers lending a helping hand

Members of the UM Army are volunteering their skills this week in Luzerne County.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Arts and crafts have a different meaning for campers with the United Methodist Action Reach-Out Mission by Youth program or the UM ARMY.

"It really is a youth-focused organization that provides leadership development, spiritual development, and opportunities to serve for youth," explained camp director Darlene Thomas.

Thomas tells Newswatch 16 the UM ARMY works with social service organizations and church groups to find home improvement projects for volunteers.

These students are from churches here in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Missouri and are spending the week in Luzerne County.

"Very happy that they're here," said David Kline of Fairview Township.

Their first project is helping the Kline family with some projects around their home.

"It's wonderful, very humbling, very grateful. It helps a lot. It just helps a lot. Twenty years ago, I could do it, now not so much, but kids are wonderful," said Kline.

For the Klines, it's a full-circle moment.

"Our daughters did some UM ARMY work when they were in high school. So, it's very heartwarming," added Sheri Kline.

Volunteers tell us they come to lend a hand, but they learn some valuable skills and lessons at the same time.

"Meet new people, expand my horizons, and see and do all these good things for people," said Ava Miller volunteering from St. Louis, Missouri.

These volunteers will be doing projects like this around Luzerne County through Thursday, weather permitting.