School provides Thanksgiving dinner for students

The annual tradition took a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but the staff at Valley Christian Preschool say they're happy to bring it back.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A preschool in Schuylkill County brought Thanksgiving early to members of their community.

The staff at Valley Christian Preschool made homemade dishes to ensure every student got to experience a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Organizers say inflation is making it hard on families at the grocery store, so teachers worry their students may miss out on the holiday.

"We have found over time that children are losing tradition by not having the experience of the Thanksgiving dinner, so this is our way of preserving the tradition of a family Thanksgiving dinner, said Carolyn Fisher, Valley Christian Preschool Director.

