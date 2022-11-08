x
Schuylkill County

Students destress before school day in Schuylkill Haven

Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care activities.
Credit: WNEP

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County got to take a break and focus on their mental health. 

Students at Schuylkill Haven Area High School got to take part in a new initiative called mental health mornings.

Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care activities.

Students say it helps them de-stress before the school day begins. 

"It's good to do the self-care activities because if we don't, there's just a lot of pressure on children and teens. And so the fact that they get to go and do something they love is really de-stressing for them," said Taylor Hoylock, Aevidum Student Officer. 

Students had 26 different de-stressing activities to choose from, like learning how to use a turkey call and playing bocce ball. 

