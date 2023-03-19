PSP investigating deaths of two people in Schuylkill County

Officials responded to a home after a relative asked them for a welfare check.

BARNESVILLE, Pa. — State police in Schuylkill County are looking into the deaths of two people found inside a home.

Officials responded to the house on Maple Avenue after a relative asked them for a welfare check.

Lisa Long and Ronald Zangari were found dead inside.

Officials say this is an active investigation and ask anyone with information to call state police at the Frackville barracks at (570) 874-5300.