Halloween highlights inflation on candy

The National Retail Federation estimates consumers will spend $100 on average per person to get ready for the spooky season.

FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Halloween at C&C Candies and Country Store in Friedensburg means peak caramel apple season. But owner Linda Clauser says turning out 700 handmade caramel apples a day has never been so expensive.

"The cost of our melting chocolate has gone up by a minimum of 30%. So all of the chocolate we use to make our candy has gone up 30%. Packaging has gone up 30, 40, 50%," said Linda Clauser, C&C Candies owner.

Inflation and supply chain disruptions are giving many candy stores, including this one, new challenges during one of their most profitable holidays.

"With prices going up, we hate to put our prices up, but we don't have a choice with the matter. We have to put our prices up to make profit to pay our employees," added Clauser.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Halloween candy prices are up more than 13% compared to last year.

Clauser worries about how her customers will be able to afford trick or treating.

"Some of the homes get hundreds of trick-or-treaters, and they may not be able to afford to buy that amount of candy to pass it out," explained Clauser.

Despite inflated costs, C&C Candies and Country Store are going out of their way to make sure there are enough caramel apples and other sweets to go around this Halloween season.