Pumpkins being sold for a good cause in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with volunteers who hope to raise money for a community service project.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Piles and piles of pumpkins are stacked up outside of the Clarks Summit Methodist Church, and they're all for sale to benefit a good cause.

Members of the Clarks Green Methodist Church say funds raised from the pumpkins pay for volunteers to work on community service projects called The Appalachia Service Project.

"It takes a bit of doing so the group does several fundraisers a year, and we're hoping this is one of our biggest ones," said Michael Grives of Clarks Summit.

Volunteers need to raise anywhere between $5,000 to $7,000 to pay for room, board, and some supplies to help those less fortunate make repairs or upgrades to their homes.

"They do anything from siding to roofing to insulation, they make the rooms safer, drier, and warmer," Kyrston Grives of Clarks Summit said.

Michael Grives and his son were selected to help a family in West Virginia over the summer.

"It was an awesome experience. I mean, I literally built an addition onto somebody's home so that a set of grandparents could adopt their two-year-old granddaughter named Savannah," Michael said.

The more pumpkins the group sells, the more help they can give to people who are in need.

They've already sold about 600 pumpkins and just had another batch delivered to the patch.

"It would be awesome if we could raise $5,000, and we're on track for that. We need to get rid of the rest of these pumpkins," Kyrston added.