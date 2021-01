The parade committee said the decision was made to protect residents, participants, spectators, and officials.

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — First, Pittston called off its St. Patrick's parade because of COVID.

Now, a community in Schuylkill County is doing the same.

The Girardville Parade Committee announced that its parade scheduled for March 27 is postponed.

A new date for the Girardville St Patrick's Day parade has not been set.