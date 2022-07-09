The playground was made possible by Dustin's Adventureland, a non-profit that caters to children living with disabilities.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday.

Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville.

The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline.

"It became a lot bigger than I ever imagined. It's great because this is all about inclusion and finally our children are included," said Amy Freed, Dustin's Mom.

A grand opening is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the playground in Schuylkill County.