Festival of trees fundraiser kicks off

A different kind of exhibit just opened at the Schuylkill Haven Walk In Art Center. Creating some friendly competition among organizations in the area.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Christmas trees of all shapes and sizes fill the main gallery at the Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven.

The Festival of Trees is more than a Christmas-themed exhibit but is also a fundraiser to support local organizations

“They decorate a tree, then they get people to vote, so they go out and say to their members and friends, 'hey vote for our tree,' so they get a percentage of that because every vote is a dollar,” said Jacqueline Engil, Walk In Art Center Executive Director.

And the top two trees with the most votes get to take home a trophy and check to support their group.

To help get her organization out there, the founder of Visit Schuylkill Haven, Lori Michael, decorated a tree with her daughter featuring handmade ornaments.

“We could participate in the Walk in's fundraiser that they do every year. Get some recognition from our group, Visit Schuylkill Haven. And get some money to help offset the cost of the events that we're doing,” she said.

This is Michael's first time participating in the Festival of Trees, and she's not the only newbie. Since last year, the Festival of Trees has tripled the amount of participating groups. Hosting 17 different trees in total.

“We started with just arts groups, and then last year we expanded to all nonprofits, and this year it's also civic groups, so anytime those groups can get together and find ways to help each other is always a good thing, and it's a part of our job here,” added Engil.

With Michael also owning a distillery of her own in Schuylkill Haven, she hopes more people take advantage of the community hub the Walk In Art Center has created. Even if that means more competition for the best Christmas tree.

“Without everybody supporting everybody else, no one is really going to be successful on their own. We're a little town, and we need to work with each other and help each other whenever we can,” Michael said.

From now until December 3rd, you can vote for your favorite Christmas tree in person at the Walk in Art Center or online here.

