Eight people needed help from the Red Cross after a fire forced them from their homes in Schuylkill County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Eight people are out of their homes after a fire in Schuylkill County.

The fire chief in Frackville says flames broke out at the double-block home on Railroad Street just before 10 Wednesday night.

A state police fire marshall is looking for a cause.

The Red Cross is helping out the people affected by the fire in Schuylkill County.