Three people were displaced after the fire.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Three people are without a place to stay after flames broke out at their home in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews were called to the home along Park Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Officials say most of the damage was to the second and the third floor.

Two people were home at the time but they made it out OK.

A city fire inspector is working to determine what caused the flames.