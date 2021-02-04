200 people vaccinated in Pottsville

The clinic is a collaboration between Rite Aid and Community Charities.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Two hundred residents received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, forming a line outside of the Pottsville Housing Authority Roundhouse building to wait their turn.

It was the fifth round of shots given here, but just as important.

"When I heard about this, I thought this would be a good thing to do, come up here to the Roundhouse. I got it, and I’m happy," said Connie Vudravage of Pottsville.

The clinic was made possible by a partnership between Rite Aid pharmacies and Community Charities Founder Don Snowell. A real estate agent who saw a need, Snowell has been reaching out to the local senior living and public housing complexes about the clinics.

He now operates five clinics in Pennsylvania, and he's doing it all for free.

"When we came up with this program, it was about coming into impoverished areas and getting vaccinations to people that have inadequacies. They can’t get out of the house, don’t have a computer or transportation. Our location is strategic to fit that demographic," said Snowell.

Port Carbon native Rose Kenderes had been trying to schedule an appointment with a local medical center for two months but had no luck.

"I tried for days and days and days, and we just couldn’t get through. I work at a store, so I’m around the public, and I’m happy to have it," said Kenderes.

Rite Aid pharmacists usually handle vaccinations, but today three volunteer nurses administered the shots. The registration and paperwork is all done beforehand, allowing the clinic to vaccinate about 40 people per hour.

"I thought it’d be really jammed up here today, but it seems like it’s going pretty well," said Tom Austerberry.

Snowell tells Newswatch 16 that many of the individuals receiving vaccinations today say they are grateful and that without this clinic, they may not have received a vaccination at all.

"I thank them all for making it available to us and letting us be able to get the shot. Especially Don, he was a big help," said Kenderes.

"I always want to be a solution to a problem and ultimately doing the Lord’s work," said Snowell.